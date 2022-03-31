What the Axis deal means for Citi customers

Even after this deal, Axis Bank would still remain the third-largest private sector bank with loans of ₹6.9 trillion, trailing HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank. The bank said it would be among the top three card players in terms of assets under management (AUM), although it would remain fourth if the number of cards are taken into account. As of February, Citibank had 2.5 million credit cards and Axis Bank 8.6 million, taking the total to 11.1 million after the consolidation. To be sure, the deal would close after 9-12 months from now, and these assumptions on standings are subject to changes.