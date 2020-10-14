How Covid-19 has increased the pressure on banks to combat cyber frauds?

Talking to Mint, Kiran Shetty, CEO & Regional Head – India & South Asia, SWIFT said that the pandemic has increased the pressure on the banking industry to combat cyber frauds. "While the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated digital transactions and payments, it has also necessitated remote working conditions, thereby making banks and financial institutes more vulnerable to threats. Cyber criminals have been quick to exploit the opportunities presented by these changes as cyber frauds have surged dramatically. With employees working through ‘home network’, vulnerabilities are at its peak and cyber criminals are taking advantage of this opportunity, as phishing emails, trojans embedded in apps and websites and other scams are taking place at breakneck speeds. And attackers are well resourced, constantly evolving their modus operandi and using untraceable money laundering techniques. This has exposed a weak point in security of financial institutions, due to a lack of controls and the use of legacy systems as well as staff training within financial institutions," Kiran Shetty said.