How does credit disbursal boost the economy?

With the Indian economy showing signs of economic revival, credit growth for 2021 (calendar year) was at 9.2% as against 6.6% for 2020. It was at 6.7% in the December quarter of the current fiscal year as against 3.2% in the year-ago period. And in mid-February 2022, bank lending to the commercial sector was at 7.9% as against 6.2% a year ago. Loan demand revival is now seen across all sectors. Bank credit growth was at 13.4% in FY19, but was on a decelerating trend and was 6% in FY20. The pandemic sharpened the decline, resulting in credit growth falling to 5.4% during the health crisis.