How e-RUPI can make welfare payments easier

The most immediate use of e-RUPI is for welfare payments and services related to health such as drugs and nutritional support under ‘mother and child’ welfare schemes and tuberculosis eradication schemes, as well as for drugs and diagnostics under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, and for fertilizer subsidies. e-RUPI connects the sponsors of the services with the beneficiaries and service providers in a digital manner without any physical interface or intermediary. It has been launched with the aim of ensuring that such payments are transferred to the beneficiary without any leakage or scope for corruption.