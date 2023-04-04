How Goldman Sachs went from apex predator to Wall Street laggard

Goldman points out that this growth has been accompanied by better returns, too. The return on equity in its markets and investment-banking divisions, which were merged in the fourth quarter, has climbed from just 9.2% in 2019 to 16.4% in 2022. (The comparison may be a little misleading, in that 2019 was the year that Goldman booked a $3bn fine for issuing billions of dollars of bonds for 1MDB, a Malaysian government investment fund, the proceeds of which promptly vanished. But returns in markets and investment-banking climbed by around three percentage points from 2020 to 2022, which is nothing to be sneezed at.) Since Mr Solomon took charge in 2018 the firm’s average annual return to shareholders has been an impressive 13.2%, thanks largely to these units.