How ICICI Bank got back into the ring

Bakhshi, who has clocked 35 years at the ICICI group of companies, has fought corporate fires before. In 2010, he was brought in to lead ICICI Prudential Life to manage an internal crisis. He had inherited an aggressive sales-at-any-cost culture set in place by the firm’s first chief executive Shikha Sharma, who was immensely successful during her time. Mis-selling was rampant in the insurance industry, especially in the equity-linked product segment. Bakhshi turned around ICICI Pru, as it is known in the industry, by shrinking its set of products and eventually took the company public. What he delivered made him the shoo-in candidate to restore the credibility of ICICI Bank and he was inducted as the chief operating officer in August 2018, two months before Kochhar quit. Then, he became the CEO.