How India’s biggest bank merger would stack up in numbers

Talk of the merger and Kotak’s unexpected profit growth has already pushed the lender ahead of rival ICICI Bank Ltd. to become India’s second-largest by market value. Shares have surged 15% this week, taking the bank’s market capitalization to about 3.1 trillion rupees. If the deal goes ahead through a share swap at IndusInd’s current price, Kotak’s market value will soar by about 464.5 billion rupees, placing it well ahead of rival ICICI.