How India-Singapore payment link will aid  forex  transfer

People remitting money need to fill up the LRS form and mention the reason for remitting the money. They have to also ensure that the amount sent is less than $250,000 per year. In addition, tax collected at source (TCS) of 5% is imposed on LRS transfers above ₹7 lakh. A single UPI transfer is capped at ₹1 lakh. TCS will become applicable if the cumulative amount through such transfers crosses ₹7 lakh per year. In addition, forex charges for small transfers are quite high. It is not clear if they will continue to be so for transfers through the new link.