How Indian banks are making $64 billion from a freebie
Customers pay nothing for choosing a popular cashless option, and yet the country now rivals Japan in payment revenue
On more than 6 billion separate occasions in just one month, the ringing of cash registers in India was replaced by audio confirmations on a digital sound box. Add instances of people paying one another rather than merchants, and the world’s most-populous nation drummed up more than 10 billion cashless transactions in August. All were online, instantaneous… and cost nothing.