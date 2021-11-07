Decoding the new model to fix blame for bad loans

The ministry has been engaged in talks with the central vigilance commission on updating existing staff accountability norms. One of the primary reasons was to keep up with the changing dynamics of banking, especially with regard to how loans are sanctioned. Loan sanctions and appraisals of up to ₹5 crore in mortgages and other retail categories are increasingly being done outside of branches with the help of new technologies. The new norms also acknowledge the amount of resources being used up to assess accountability for smaller loans and thus exempt loans of up to ₹10 lakh from such exercises, unless they are tagged as fraudulent.