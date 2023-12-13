Industry
How price wars hurt account aggregators
Arti Singh 10 min read 13 Dec 2023, 05:06 PM IST
Summary
- These NBFCs play an important role in financial inclusion. But the business model is broken
NEW DELHI : Sometime in 2019-20, Reliance Industries Ltd and Aditya Birla Group, among India’s largest conglomerates, surrendered a newly-approved licence they received from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the country’s central bank. That licence was for a special category of non-banking financial company (NBFC) called ‘account aggregator’.
