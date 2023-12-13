How price wars hurt account aggregators

The account aggregator guidelines were first released by RBI in September 2016 and the framework launched in 2021 with an important role in mind. The aggregators would be a node thus far missing in India’s financial inclusion story. Millions of people and small businesses are excluded from accessing loans, insurance and other financial products because banks and insurance companies lack access to customer data. There is a sea of financial data about us and our spending behaviour. But they are often spread across multiple organizations. In the case of loans, this makes the whole process—starting from data sharing to underwriting to disbursement—tedious and time consuming. In many cases, it leads to customer drop-offs, also resulting in loss of business for a bank.