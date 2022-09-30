How RBI’s card tokenization will ensure a secure digital payment ecosystem?

By initiating a request on the platform made available by the token requestor or entity, the cardholder can have their card tokenized. A token matching to the card details, the token requestor, and the device will be issued by the card network, such as Mastercard, Visa, RuPay, or American Express, with the approval of the card issuer. Tokenization is the term to bear in mind when it comes to adding more security to your online card payments. According to the RBI, this procedure involves giving each payment method a special token that is unique to it. The customer is not required to pay any fees in order to use this service for tokenization and de-tokenization, which is only possible through authorized card networks. RBI says “Normally, in a tokenised card transaction, parties / stakeholders involved are merchant, the merchant’s acquirer, card payment network, token requestor, issuer and customer. However, an entity, other than those indicated, may also participate in the transaction."