Why fintech PPIs are in a soup

Using credit lines to top up prepaid cards was becoming a popular way among fintechs to operate in the Buy Now, Pay Later segment. The RBI is not pleased with this arrangement, and is clear about the fact that a PPI (a payments instrument) can’t be used as credit instrument. There seems to be concerns about some of these fintechs who have been aggressively extending unsecured lines of credit in various forms, increasing the risk in the system. “Fintechs have been using a PPI BIN (bank identification number) to do a quasi-credit card literally, and RBI is not okay with it," a top banker said.