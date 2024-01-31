How RBI's Paytm Payments Bank restrictions impacts you
This comes almost two years after the payments bank was restricted from onboarding new customers, a restriction that is still in force
NEW DELHI : The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday barred Paytm Payments Bank from accepting customer deposits from 1 March, after an audit revealed “persistent non-compliances" and “continued material supervisory concerns". This comes almost two years after the payments bank was restricted from onboarding new customers, a restriction that is still in force. Mint spoke to sectoral experts to piece together what today’s RBI notification means for Paytm customers: