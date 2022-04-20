How the rising lending rates affect customers

The steepest hike, of 10 basis points (bps), was announced by India’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI). The bank raised its marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR)—an internal benchmark—after a gap of over three years, making loans pricier for firms and some retail borrowers. Others like Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, and Kotak Mahindra Bank have raised lending rates by 5 bps each in April. Lenders have been hiking deposit rates since the beginning of 2022 and need to now make proportional changes to their lending rates to protect margins. The current rate hikes are limited to MCLR, a bench-mark that tracks banks’ cost of funds.