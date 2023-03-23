How safe is my money in a US bank, and what happened with SVB depositors?

While individuals are at risk of losing their money above the deposit insurance limit if a bank fails, the FDIC frequently arranges the sale of an ailing lender to a peer institution, which would then take over all the deposits. If a sale isn’t possible, the FDIC winds the bank down and pays out on the insured deposits. The process typically takes 90 days. Account holders can then can try to recover any uninsured deposits from the failed bank’s liquidated assets.

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}