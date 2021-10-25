State Bank of India ( SBI ) customers can avail of the bank’s one-time password (OTP) based cash withdrawal facility which protects them from unauthorised transactions at ATMs.

This facility allows SBI’s customers to withdraw ₹10,000 and above from its ATMs by entering an OTP sent on their registered mobile number, along with their debit card PIN each time. This facility is active since 1 January 2020.

“Our OTP based cash withdrawal system for transactions at SBI ATMs is vaccination against fraudsters. Protecting you from frauds will always be our topmost priority," SBI said in a tweet.

Here's how the OTP based cash withdrawal system works:

In order to withdraw cash at SBI ATMs, you will need an OTP

An OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number.

The OTP is a four-digit number that authenticates the user for a single transaction.

Once you enter the amount that you wish to withdraw, the ATM screen will display the OTP screen.

Now, you will have to enter the OTP received on your mobile number registered with the bank in this screen for getting the cash.

This additional factor of authentication will protect State Bank cardholders from unauthorized ATM cash withdrawals.

This will protect SBI cardholders from unauthorised ATM cash withdrawals

State Bank of India is the largest commercial bank in terms of assets, deposits, branches, customers, and employees. SBI has the largest network of 22,224 branches and 63,906 ATM / CDM in India with 71,705 BC outlets. The number of customers using internet banking and mobile banking stands roughly at 91 million and 20 million respectively.

