How SBI will benefit from multi-vendor ATM software

SBI is the largest commercial bank in terms of assets, deposits, branches, customers, and employees. It is also the largest mortgage lender in the country. The Bank has the largest network of more than 22,000 branches in India with an ATM / CDM network of nearly 58,000 and total BC outlets of over 71,000. The number of customers using internet banking and mobile banking stand at 85 million and 19 million respectively. The integrated digital and lifestyle platform by SBI - YONO has crossed the 74 million downloads mark.

