How Shaktikanta Das is fixing the problem of wayward bank interest rates
- The RBI action came after years of nudging banks which were reluctant to pass on rate cuts to borrowers but were quicker to pass on rate hikes. Similarly, banks would delay raising deposit rates when RBI hiked the repo rate, but reduce it soon after an RBI rate cut.
Mumbai: Monetary policy is working its way through the system faster than ever before, less than five years after the Reserve Bank of India cracked the whip on banks making interest rate changes at their own pace.