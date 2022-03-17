Fintechs have dominated digital payments with privately owned fintechs leading the creation of the market for digital payments in India and driving its rapid growth and increase in financial inclusion. Particularly, the introduction of the Unified Payment Interface (UPI) has been a key catalyst to the development of digital payments.

Fintech payment companies in India have led the rapid growth of digital payments in the country, but their dominance may not translate to competitive advantages to expand into other financial services, according to a new report by Moody’s Investors Service. In addition, India’s major banks have significantly beefed up their digital product offerings and can withstand the competition from fintechs.

“Their dominance may not lead to significant advantages over banks, because the UPI’s open architecture means that a large user base does not necessarily make a particular service provider more competitive than others on the system," says Srikanth Vadlamani, a Moody’s Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

In addition, large private-sector banks and the industry leader, the State Bank of India (SBI, Baa3 stable, ba2), have ramped up their digital product offerings in other areas, which their customers are adopting widely. This will help the banks fend off competition from fintechs outside the payment segment, the report added.

Margins for banks will come under pressure as competition increases, believes Moody's, but overall market will also expand. Whereas, fintechs will continue to try to expand into other financial services, particularly personal loans and loans to small merchants, it added.

"That said, public sector banks other than SBI have relatively weak digital offerings and will be negatively impacted by the rising competition. Banks’ margins will come under pressure as many fintechs will continue venturing into other financial services, in particular personal loans and loans to small merchants. However, the overall market will also expand as technology creates more opportunities, allowing banks to counter the pressure on margins with business growth," Moody's report stated.

