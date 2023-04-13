- Technology and regulation are making the government’s role in finance explicit
America’s banking conflagration may have died down, but the clean-up continues. Small and midsized banks have lost about $260bn in deposits this year. The Federal Reserve continues to plug much of the gap, having lent nearly $150bn to banks via its emergency schemes. Next year the Fed must decide whether to prolong them. By May 1st the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) will produce a menu of options for Congress about how to reform or expand the backstop the regulator provides, which is currently capped at $250,000 per depositor. Many blame the limit for the run which brought down Silicon Valley Bank (SVB).