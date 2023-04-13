How the state could take control of the banking system

The logical accompaniment to the expansion of the banking safety-net would be rules to ensure that the wider net is not exploited. After the global financial crisis of 2007-09 regulators deemed long-term government bonds to be safe and liquid assets, which they assumed would be a source of liquidity for bankers to tap when the next crisis arrived before they turned to the central bank. Now the risks of long-dated assets have been made abundantly clear by rising interest rates, and the Fed and the FDIC carried the can after all. Regulators could respond by redefining the highest-quality liquid assets as bonds that are both short-dated and issued by the most creditworthy sovereign borrowers. To do so, however, would be to take a step towards narrow banking, in which every deposit is backed by such an asset.