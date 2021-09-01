Now, Google Pay users can take the benefits of fixed deposit rates offered by Equitas Small Finance Bank by booking FD on the payments platform without opening a bank account.

Equitas SFB said in a release that it has been offering this initiative by connecting APIs built by fintech infrastructure provider Setu for Equitas Bank.

As an RBI scheduled commercial bank, deposits in Equitas are covered by a deposit guarantee of up to ₹5 lakh per depositor, it added.

Here's how to book bank FD using Google Pay in just 2 minutes:

1. Open your Google Pay app and scroll down to ‘Businesses and bills’

2. Click on the ‘Equitas SFB’ logo / Search for Equitas to enter the Equitas Bank Spot on Google Pay

3. Select an amount and tenure for the FD via the Equitas Bank Spot

4. Provide your personal and KYC details (PAN number & Aadhaar number) to Equitas Bank

5. Complete the payment using Google Pay UPI

The bank said that in an industry-first, consumers can through the Google Pay app book high-interest rate FDs fully digitally, without needing to open a savings account with Equitas Bank on its spot integrated with the Google Pay platform.

The lender said that customers can earn returns of up to 6.35 per cent for an FD of one year, substantially higher than many other savings options.

Users can track their deposits, add new ones and place an order for premature withdrawals.

In case, a user wants to prematurely withdraw the deposit, the proceeds will reach their bank account as quickly as the same day, Equitas Bank said.

To begin with, the Equitas Bank fixed deposit facility will be available for Google Pay users on the Android app.

As the bank is all set to celebrate its 5th anniversary on September 5, 2021, this collaboration is a dedication to the digital world, it said.

"Equitas has been one of the early adopters of digital banking and Neo banking in particular. This programme provides a true digital FD booking experience; we have made efforts to ensure that the experience is as simple and seamless as possible.

"We hope to increase the financial inclusion by encouraging a savings culture, at the same time making the FD booking process simple and easy," Murali Vaidyanathan, Senior President and Country Head, Equitas SFB said. Sahil Kini, CEO and Co-founder of Setu, said bank FDs are India's favourite savings instrument and booking an FD should be as simple as making a UPI payment.

"But, most banks require customers to open a savings account and then book an FD. By partnering with Setu, Equitas SFB has been able to make standalone FDs available on Google Pay," Kini said.

