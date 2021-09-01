The bank said that in an industry-first, consumers can through the Google Pay app book high-interest rate FDs fully digitally, without needing to open a savings account with Equitas Bank on its spot integrated with the Google Pay platform.
The lender said that customers can earn returns of up to 6.35 per cent for an FD of one year, substantially higher than many other savings options.
Users can track their deposits, add new ones and place an order for premature withdrawals.
In case, a user wants to prematurely withdraw the deposit, the proceeds will reach their bank account as quickly as the same day, Equitas Bank said.
To begin with, the Equitas Bank fixed deposit facility will be available for Google Pay users on the Android app.
As the bank is all set to celebrate its 5th anniversary on September 5, 2021, this collaboration is a dedication to the digital world, it said.
"Equitas has been one of the early adopters of digital banking and Neo banking in particular. This programme provides a true digital FD booking experience; we have made efforts to ensure that the experience is as simple and seamless as possible.
"We hope to increase the financial inclusion by encouraging a savings culture, at the same time making the FD booking process simple and easy," Murali Vaidyanathan, Senior President and Country Head, Equitas SFB said. Sahil Kini, CEO and Co-founder of Setu, said bank FDs are India's favourite savings instrument and booking an FD should be as simple as making a UPI payment.
"But, most banks require customers to open a savings account and then book an FD. By partnering with Setu, Equitas SFB has been able to make standalone FDs available on Google Pay," Kini said.
