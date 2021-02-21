How to make India’s bad bank workable

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Past experiments have failed because of design issues. Malaysia’s ‘Danaharta’ shows a viable way ahead
If stressed loans are transferred at too low a value, the recovery might deliver supernormal profits to buyers. This could be especially problematic if the buyers are in the private sector
MUMBAI :
Given the large overhang of non-performing assets in our financial services ecosystem, there is a strong case for a one-time clean-up via a “bad bank" Asset Reconstruction Company (ARC), as announced in this year’s Union Budget.
Such an ARC can collate large non-performing assets into a single entity and facilitate their resolution. It can help free up the rest of the financial sector ecosystem to focus on the core business of funding India’s large growth aspirations.