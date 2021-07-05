How to make your bank deposits safer

4) There is a lack of transparency around what most cooperative banks do with the money they take from depositors. Many of these banks are run by politicians and their cronies. This is not to say all cooperative banks are bad. But it is certainly difficult to figure out which are the good ones. Also, given their huge number and political connections, the ability of the RBI to regulate cooperative banks is rather limited. It makes sense to stay away from these banks in such a situation, even if they offer higher interest rates on deposits than commercial banks.