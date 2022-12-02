How to use Yes Bank Digital Rupee App explained2 min read . Updated: 02 Dec 2022, 01:11 PM IST
- Yes Bank today rolled out the RBI’s Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) for its closed user group (CUG), comprising its retail customers and merchants
Mumbai: YES BANK today announced participation in the first pilot of the Digital Rupee (e ₹), a new form of currency launched by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Digital Rupee (e ₹) is a legal tender, similar to the sovereign paper currency, and is issued in digital form by the RBI.