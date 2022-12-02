How to use Yes Bank Digital Rupee App explained

During the pilot phase, access to the YES BANK Digital Rupee app will be given to select retail customers of YES BANK who will be a part of the CUG. This will provide customers a glimpse of the future of digital currency in India. Customers can transact in Digital Rupee using a convenient and safe digital wallet offered by YES BANK. The Digital Rupee wallet will be like a physical wallet, but in digital form that will be available for download on smartphones with an Android OS. Customers can use the Digital Rupee wallet to make payments to merchants and individuals, who are part of the CUG pilot. Payments to merchants can be made through a unique QR code displayed at respective merchant touchpoints. To participate in this digital payment journey and activate their wallet, the select few customers will have to download the YES BANK Digital Rupee wallet using the web link that will be provided by the Bank.