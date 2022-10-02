How tokenization will change your online purchase

Tokenizing credit and debit cards is a way to reduce the number of places where your card data can be found. For instance, payments on Uber showed a warning that your card data will be saved with payment gateways such as Visa and Mastercard. What it is saying is that a merchant like Uber will have to work with payment networks like Visa to convert the card details into a digital token, which is then used to validate transactions. As a result, the card details you enter on the Uber app, or any online platform, are not stored on the company’s cloud servers, and are hence more secure.

