Mumbai: National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has announced that electricity bill payments service for more than 70+ electricity boards is now enabled on 123PAY. Powered by Bharat Bill Payment System(BBPS), this feature will facilitate a smooth and quick electricity bill payment service through 123PAY for users to instantly make payments directly from their bank accounts. This process will eliminate the need to conduct a paper check or pay in cash at the utility office. The service will be available to both feature phone as well as smartphone users.

Sourabh Tomar, Head- UPI & IMPS Product, NPCI said, “We are delighted to augment the catalogue of services offered by 123PAY to its innumerable users. We believe that the voice-enabled electricity bill payments functionality on 123PAY will provide a further push to UPI acceptance in various geographies across the country and will transform the way bill payments are perceived. These payments will not only save time but will also conveniently modernizes the process of Bill Payment via voice facility on call. Going ahead, we will continue to expand the ambit of services offered by 123PAY and, as a corollary, the conveniences of its users."

The users will be able to pay electricity bills in 10 regional languages by calling on payment numbers ‘080 4516 3666’ or ‘6366 200 200’ powered by Bharat Bill Payment Service (BBPS) and following the steps below:

1) Customer Calls on 123Pay payment numbers 080-4516-3666 or 6366 200 200

2) First-time/New users will be onboarded first

3) The User to choose the electricity Bill Payment option

4) The user then should speak out the Electricity Board name for which payments need to be done

5) The user then has to enter the consumer/customer number and any other details as asked on the call

6) The user will then get to know about the outstanding bill amount

7) The user enters UPI PIN for payment

123PAY was developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and launched by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to increase the digital penetration of financial services. 123PAY enables feature phone users to digitally undertake a host of transactions based on four technology alternatives including calling an IVR (interactive voice response) number, app functionality in feature phones, missed call-based approach, and also proximity sound-based payments.