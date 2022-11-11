How users can pay electricity bill via UPI 123PAY. A step-by-step guide2 min read . Updated: 11 Nov 2022, 11:47 AM IST
NPCI Introduces Electricity Bill Payments Service on 123PAY
Mumbai: National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has announced that electricity bill payments service for more than 70+ electricity boards is now enabled on 123PAY. Powered by Bharat Bill Payment System(BBPS), this feature will facilitate a smooth and quick electricity bill payment service through 123PAY for users to instantly make payments directly from their bank accounts. This process will eliminate the need to conduct a paper check or pay in cash at the utility office. The service will be available to both feature phone as well as smartphone users.