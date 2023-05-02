How Washington Got on Board With a Big-Bank Deal for First Republic

The largest U.S. banks grew rapidly in the decade after the last financial crisis, benefiting in part from the presumption that they were too important to the financial system to be allowed to fail. They became fabulously profitable, putting them in position to weather the regional bank meltdown of the last two months—and even thrive. JPMorgan led a group of 11 banks to temporarily rescue First Republic in March by depositing $30 billion at the bank to help replenish the money that customers withdrew in a panic after two midsize banks failed in one weekend.