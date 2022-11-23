How will Digital Banking Units (DBUs) transform banking in India?

There are numerous benefits of Digital Banking Units for banks as well. In this digital age, banks are actively looking at reducing their physical footprint to attain economies of scale. With the setting up of DBUs, banks can reduce the size of physical branches and enhance their digital capabilities to offer largely self-service model-based banking facilities. This will bring down the cost of infrastructure as well as the resources involved in a traditional banking setup, thereby reducing operational costs. For instance, a simple activity such as processing of a cash transaction incurs a cost of approx. INR 60 via a traditional channel but with a CRM housed in a DBU this cost can go down significantly.