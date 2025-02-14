’How will we withdraw…’: Hundreds of account holders outside New India Co-operative Bank after RBI imposes restrictions

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has enforced a six-month transaction ban on New India Co-operative Bank in Mira Road East, Mumbai citing irregularities in its lending practices. In response to the RBI's overnight order, hundreds of account holders rushed to the bank's branch to access their accounts. The large turnout prompted authorities to deploy heavy police security at the bank.

The RBI issued a notice to halt all business at the bank's branch in Maharashtra, barring it from carrying out financial operations without prior approval. Bhupendra, a customer of the New India Co-operative Bank, told news agency ANI, “I have been standing in line for two hours... How will we withdraw our money if there's an emergency?... The bank told us that we could withdraw money from the locker. For the rest, there's a six-month waiting period for getting our own money back... There need to be certain measures where customers are not taken for granted.”

Advertisement

"It is hereby notified for information of the public that...the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) ...has issued certain Directions to New India Co-operative Bank Limited, Mumbai ("the bank"), whereby, as from the close of business on February 13, 2025, the bank shall not, without prior approval of RBI in writing, grant or renew any loans and advances, make any investment, incur any liability including borrowal of funds and acceptance of fresh deposits, disburse or agree to disburse any payment whether in the discharge of its liabilities and obligations or otherwise, enter into any compromise or arrangement and sell, transfer or otherwise dispose of any of its properties or assets except as notified in the RBI Direction dated February 13," the RBI notice read.

Advertisement

According to the RBI notice, “Considering the bank's present liquidity position Bank has been directed not to allow withdrawal of any amount from savings bank or current accounts or any other account of a depositor but is allowed to set off loans against deposits subject to the conditions stated in the RBI Directions.”

The RBI, however, gave relaxation to New India Co-operative Bank Limited in respect of certain essential items such as salaries of employees, rent, electricity bills, etc. "These directions are necessitated due to supervisory concerns emanating from the recent material developments in the bank, and to protect the interest of depositors.

Advertisement

Seema Waghmare, another customer of the New India Co-operative Bank, told news agency ANI, “We deposited money just yesterday, but they did not say anything... They should have told us that this was going to happen... They are saying that we will get our money within three months... We have EMIs to pay, we have no idea how we will do all of that...”

The Central bank, in its notice, further directed that depositors would be entitled to receive deposit insurance claim amount of their deposits up to a monetary ceiling of ₹5,00,000 in the same capacity and in the same right, from the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC).

Advertisement

Giving relief to the Bank the RBI notice said that these directions should not be taken as the cancellation of a banking license. "The bank will continue to undertake banking business subject to restrictions specified in the said Directions till its financial position improves. The RBI continues to monitor the position of the bank and will take necessary actions including modifications of these Directions, as warranted, depending upon circumstances and in the interest of the depositors," it said.

These directions on the Bank will remain in force for a period of six months from the close of business on February 13 and RBI will further review the bank's activities, the RBI notice added.