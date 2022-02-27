How would the exclusion from SWIFT hit Russia?

The crucial role of SWIFT can be gauged by the fact that when some Iranian banks were cut off from SWIFT in 2012, its oil exports fell sharply from more than 3 million barrels a day in 2011 to about 1 million barrels a day a few years later. Exclusion from SWIFT could cripple Russia’s ability to trade with the world. Western banks also have an outstanding exposure to Russia which would be difficult to collect if SWIFT is unplugged. Foreign banks have about $121 billion in assets owed to them by Russian-based entities, according to the Bank for International Settlements. Of those, about $14.7 billion are owed to US banks.