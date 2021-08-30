Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Industry >Banking >HSBC appoints former SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar as independent director

HSBC appoints former SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar as independent director

Former State Bank of India (SBI) chairman Rajnish Kumar. (Photo: Bloomberg)
1 min read . 03:38 PM IST Livemint

  • Kumar, who retired in October 2020 following a 40-year career at SBI, will also be a member of HSBC’s audit committee and risk committee

Mumbai: The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (HSBC) on Monday said it has appointed former State Bank of India (SBI) chairman Rajnish Kumar as an independent non-executive director.

Kumar retired in October 2020 following a 40-year career at India’s largest lender. In addition to his extensive background with regulatory authorities, investors and businesses in India, Kumar has strong experience of global business and financial markets from his work with the SBI in the UK and Canada. During his tenure as chairman of SBI, he also led the strengthening of the bank’s digital banking platform, HSBC said in a statement.

Peter Wong, chairman of the board of The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation said, “Rajnish depth and breadth of experience across India’s financial industry will be an invaluable addition to the Board of the Group’s flagship Asian entity as HSBC directs its focus towards the region. The opportunities presented by its 1.4 billion population, 18 million non-resident Indians and 40,000 MNCs make India a key component of HSBC’s growth strategy."

Kumar will also be a member of HSBC’s audit committee and risk committee. Prior to stepping down from the SBI, Kumar was also chairman of the Indian Banks Association, chairman of the Indian Institute of Banking and Finance and a director of the Export Import Bank of India and Export Credit Guarantee Corporation. He is currently a director of India’s Lighthouse Communities Foundation, an independent director of Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited, a senior advisor of Baring Private Equity Asia Pte. Ltd in Singapore and an advisor of Kotak Investment Advisors Ltd in Mumbai.

