HSBC Bank hikes interest rates on FDs, senior citizens earn 7.50% on this tenor

At HSBC Bank, you can now create a fixed deposit online for as little as INR10,000, and older adults can receive an additional 0.50% in interest over and above the regular rates. HSBC Bank has mentioned on its website that “The interest paid will be lower by the Penal Rate i.e. 1%, from the rate prevailing on the date of placement of the deposit for the period for which the deposit remained with the Bank or the contractual rate, whichever is lower. No interest will be paid on premature withdrawals of deposit which has remained with the Bank for less than the minimum period for which deposits were being accepted for the said currency and deposit type, as on the date of placement of deposit."