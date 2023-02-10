HSBC bets big on India's $400 billion pile of wealth
- The bank is planting its sights more firmly on the ultra-rich in India, where the wealth held by billionaires has crossed $400 billion from $148 billion in 2016
- It also plans to launch an onshore private banking service in the South Asian country this year
“Roaring with national pride. Soaring with global dreams," blared the HSBC Holdings Plc ad outside an upscale Mumbai suburb in December. The 122-foot billboard displayed a tiger stalking over the British bank’s hexagonal red logo — a not-too-subtle signal of its ambitions to dominate the financial industry of what’s by some estimates now the world’s most populous country.
