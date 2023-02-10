HSBC bets big on India's $400 billion pile of wealth

Expanding in the South Asian country can come with a string of uncertainties. In recent weeks, a short-seller report on the conglomerate of billionaire Gautam Adani has roiled his empire, caused a slump of more than $100 billion in his shares, and raised concerns about the extra collateral he needed for loans. While Adani has sought to calm investors by repaying loans and pledging to reduce debt ratios, the crisis has highlighted the pressures banks can face when doing business in India. “HSBC has been in India for over 160 years, and takes a very long term view of the country and its potential. There have been many upheavals over these years, and just as past episodes didn’t alter HSBC’s stance and commitment, nor will the current market noise," Hitendra Dave, who runs HSBC India, said via email this week.HSBC declined to comment on Adani. The lender — which is focused on green energy transition — didn’t have a banking relationship with the entrepreneur given his ongoing exposure to the coal industry, people familiar with the matter said. The Adani Group didn’t respond to a request for comment.