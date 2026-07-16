HSBC dangles 19x leverage to lure NRIs under RBI’s dollar deposit scheme

Subhana ShaikhShayan Ghosh
4 min read16 Jul 2026, 02:57 PM IST
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The RBI hopes to mobilize $30-40 billion through the scheme, modelled on the successful 2013 FCNR programme, which helped stabilize the rupee during capital outflows.(Bloomberg)
Summary
A customer pledging $100,000 can borrow $1.9 million from HSBC to create a $2 million FCNR(B) deposit, implying a leverage of up to 19 times. The bank has 2 categories of leverage: lower and higher. Under the first category, leverage of nine times is available, while the second one offers 19 times.

Foreign lender HSBC is offering non-resident Indians (NRIs) leverage, or the use of borrowed funds to enhance returns, of up to 19 times their own capital to create foreign currency non-resident bank or FCNR(B) deposits through its GIFT City branch.

This is said to be the largest such leverage being offered by banks since the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced the incentive scheme in June to boost dollar deposits, according to a person aware of the development and a term sheet seen by Mint. Most other banks are offering a leverage of up to nine times.

The British bank's enthusiasm points to how some lenders are trying to make the most of this scheme by mobilising low-cost foreign currency deposits, and using these to replace existing and expensive bulk deposits.

Also Read | Mint Quick Edit | Flickers of inflation—why policymakers must stay alert

Broadly, the leverage structure allows customers to pledge a relatively small amount of their own capital and borrow the balance from the bank to create a much larger FCNR(B) deposit.

According to the term sheet, a customer pledging $100,000 can borrow $1.9 million from HSBC to create a $2 million FCNR(B) deposit, implying a leverage of up to 19 times the customer’s own contribution. The bank has two categories of leverage: lower and higher. Under the first category, leverage of nine times is available, while the second one offers 19 times.

“I feel that once the products are all finalised and the outreach is complete, the FCNR scheme will do quite well. Why would a NRI not want to get more interest than he can get elsewhere? With high leverage available now, it makes it even more attractive,” said the person cited above.

The product is being offered through HSBC’s IFSC banking unit at GIFT City, Ahmedabad, and targets high-networth NRIs looking to maximise returns under the RBI’s incentivised FCNR(B) window.

The scheme, announced on 5 June and valid till 30 September, allows banks to raise FCNR (B) deposits of three to five years and swap the dollars with the RBI at a concessional rate. India aims to raise $30-40 billion through the scheme.

A spokesperson for HSBC declined to comment.

Designed on the lines of the 2013 FCNR deposit scheme, introduced after the US Federal Reserve’s tapering of bond purchases put pressure on the rupee, the RBI's latest programme is seen as an attempt to offset foreign outflows triggered by the West Asia conflict, which has once again weakened the currency.

Nomura said in a note on 6 July that back in 2013, when a similar scheme was announced, India received $4 billion of deposits in the first month, $5.5 billion in the second month and flows peaked at $15 billion by the third month.

Also Read | India’s dollar hunt: foreign currency NRI deposits are arriving—but with risks

According to the term sheet cited earlier, HSBC is offering an FCNR(B) deposit rate of 5.5% while simultaneously extending a secured US dollar loan against the deposit at 5.15% for a three-year tenor, and 5.05% for a five-year tenor. The deposit rate remains the same at 5.5% for the three and five-years tenors. This leads to a return of 8.77-12.32% on the three-year deposit, and 9.68-14.25% on the five-year deposits.

Under the scheme, the central bank absorbs banks' currency hedging costs on fresh three- to five-year deposits. Essentially, this means commercial lenders can offer NRIs attractive dollar deposit rates while still earning a margin on these deposits.

The HSBC product is available on a ‘reverse enquiry’ basis, indicating that it is offered to customers upon request rather than being widely marketed.

While Indian banks are offering a lower leverage, they are offering higher interest rates. For instance, both HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank have FCNR deposit rates of up to 6% for five-year dollar deposits. Data on how much leverage individual Indian banks are offering is not publicly available.

“For foreign banks, the supply of dollars will not be a challenge and, therefore, [they] can offer higher leverage, whereas Indian banks will have to raise dollars or tie up with overseas lenders,” said an economist closely tracking these deposits.

Further, the document also said that premature closure of the deposit could attract a 4% penalty on the gross deposit amount.

Target markets

To be sure, banks expect a bulk of FCNR(B) inflows to come largely from the Gulf and Singapore, as depositors in the US and UK face stricter tax and compliance obligations. However, the leveraged structure could also attract wealthy NRIs from Africa and, in some cases, Australia, the person cited above said.

On 15 July, Mint reported that domestic banks do not expect significant FCNR(B) deposit inflows from the US as many NRIs there remain wary due to stricter tax scrutiny and compliance challenges following the 2013 programme.

Also Read | Chase for deposits enters a new lane on RBI's dollar push

Estimates of deposit inflows range between $7 billion and $12 billion, with the government and the central bank trying to drum up support for the scheme meant to raise dollar inflows into the world’s sixth-largest economy to aid its local currency. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman met heads of state-owned banks on 13 July, asking them to strengthen outreach to NRIs. The next day, bankers met RBI governor Sanjay Malhotra, deputy governors and executive directors.

This was followed by another meeting on 15 July where the central bank asked commercial banks reasons for a slower-than-expected response to its foreign-currency deposit scheme, which is trailing the pace of the 2013 effort that raised $26 billion. The central bank has also asked banks to report daily data on FCNR deposits, but has not released data on how much has been mobilised so far.

About the Authors

Subhana Shaikh

Subhana Shaikh is a business journalist at Mint, where she covers the Reserve Bank of India, monetary policy, and India’s bond markets. She has seven years of experience in reporting on financial markets, with a focus on banking and the broader financial system.<br><br>She began her career after completing her postgraduate diploma at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bengaluru. She then spent five years at Informist Media, a news wire agency, where she closely tracked bond markets and the BFSI sector, developing a strong foundation in market reporting. She later moved to NDTV Profit, where she expanded her coverage across a wide range of business and economic stories.<br><br>At Mint, Subhana focuses on explaining central bank decisions, bond market movements, and banking trends for her readers. Her reporting combines on-ground inputs with careful analysis to help audiences understand complex financial developments.<br><br>Based in Mumbai, she is interested in exploring stories across the business landscape. Outside of work, she enjoys reading and spending time with her three cats.

Shayan Ghosh

Shayan leads the coverage for banking and finance in Mint. Based in Mumbai, he has spent 15 years as a journalist, joining the Mint team in 2018. Over the years, he has tracked the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), commercial banks, and the complex world of shadow banking.<br><br>His expertise goes beyond just reporting news, and he specializes in explaining the "why" behind India’s financial shifts. Shayan has covered major milestones in the industry, including the rollout of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), mergers in the banking and non-banking space, and the many challenges facing the country's credit markets. He has tracked cases of wrongdoings at India’s private sector banks and murky boardroom battles, trying to get behind the scenes.<br><br>Shayan is driven by a commitment to accuracy and clear, honest reporting. He believes in making finance easy to understand, ensuring his readers and investors stay informed about the forces shaping their money. When not at work, he tries to hone his amateurish photography skills, read fiction, and listen to music. You can follow his work and updates on LinkedIn and Twitter/X.

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