Armed with new RBI approvals, HSBC India's Hitendra Dave wants a seat at the big banks' table
HSBC India's CEO Hitendra Dave plans to expand the bank's presence by opening 20 new branches after receiving RBI approval. He wants his bank to be among the top five private sector lenders in India, focusing on affluent customers and leveraging opportunities in the financial services sector.
Mumbai: Foreign banks might have "lost the plot" about two decades ago to make it big in India, losing ground to local private banks, but HSBC India's chief executive, Hitendra Dave, now wants to use a recent approval to open new branches to regain some of that ground.