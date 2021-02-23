HSBC India's pre-tax profit rises 1.8% to $1 billion in 2020

Mumbai: Global banking major HSBC on Tuesday said its India operations reported a profit before tax of $1.02 billion in 2020, up 1.8% from a year earlier.

India is the bank’s third-largest contributor to the profit of HSBC Holdings Plc, after Hong Kong at $8.2 billion and Mainland China at $2.61 billion in 2019-20. In 2019, HSBC’s India operations made a pre-tax profit of $1 billion. As on 31 December 2020, HSBC had a total workforce equivalent to 226,000 full-time employees compared with 235,000 at the end of 2019; In India, it had 39,000 employees in the same period.

However, on global basis, its profit before tax was down 34% to $8.8 billion, which the bank attributed to higher expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (ECL), and lower revenue, partly offset by a fall in operating expenses. The bank’s profit after tax was down 30% to $6.1 billion.

It said that the reported results in 2020 included a $1.3 billion impairment of software intangibles, while reported results in 2019 included a $7.3 billion impairment of goodwill.

“In 2020, our people delivered an exceptional level of support for our customers in very tough circumstances, while our strong balance sheet and liquidity gave reassurance to those who rely on us. We achieved this while delivering a solid financial performance in the context of the pandemic – particularly in Asia – and laying firm foundations for our future growth," said Noel Quinn, group chief executive, HSBC Holdings Plc.

The bank said in a statement that it recognises a number of fundamental changes, including the prospect of prolonged low interest rates, the significant increase in digital engagement from customers and the enhanced focus on the environment, and has aligned its strategy accordingly. HSBC said it intends to increase its focus on areas where it is strongest, increase and accelerate investments, and continue to progress with the transformation of its underperforming businesses.

“The pandemic inevitably affected our 2020 financial performance. The shutdown of much of the global economy in the first half of the year caused a large rise in expected credit losses, and cuts in central bank interest rates reduced revenue in rate-sensitive business lines," said Quinn.

He added that HSBC responded to the situation by accelerating the transformation of the group, further reducing operating costs and moving its focus from interest rate-sensitive business lines towards fee-generating businesses.

The bank’s global net interest margin (NIM) was at 1.32% in 2020, down 26 basis points (bps) from 2019, due to the impact of lower global interest rates. Besides, its reported revenue was down 10% to $50.4 billion, primarily due to the progressive impact of lower interest rates across our global businesses, in part offset by higher revenue in global markets.

“We have had a good start to 2021, and I am cautiously optimistic for the year ahead," Quinn added.

