In his book “The Best Way to Rob a Bank is to Own One" Bill Black argues that the 1980s savings-and-loan (S&L) crisis in America was exacerbated by three Ds: “deregulation, de-supervision and de facto decriminalisation". The failures of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and three other lenders last month share many of the hallmarks of the crisis a generation ago, when one in three S&Ls failed. Today there is a fourth D: a digital bank run. The ability of consumers and companies to move millions, or billions, with just a few clicks has profound implications for banks and regulators.