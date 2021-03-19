Mumbai: The country's top lender State Bank of India (SBI) has seen a noticeable increase in the number of transactions happening at its multiple digital channels, Chairman Dinesh Khara said. The percentage of digital transactions have gone to 67% currently from 60% in the pre-pandemic period.

“When e-commerce picked up, it was actually the digital channels we are offering that got wider currency and acceptability. That is one of the reasons our digital transactions have gone as high as 67 per cent now.

“I think it is a phenomenal number, considering the fact that we are a bank which is serving all kinds of customers - digitally savvy and not digitally savvy," Khara told PTI in an interaction.

On Thursday, the country's top lender launched YONO SBI in Sri Lanka, South Africa and Bangladesh. The virtual launch was done by SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara, in the presence of other top executives of the Bank.

SBI is happy to announce the launch of YONO SBI in Sri Lanka, South Africa and Bangladesh. The virtual launch was done today by SBI Chairman, Mr. Dinesh Khara, in the presence of other top executives of the Bank. #GoSafe #GoDigital pic.twitter.com/po5KjlfTyp — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) March 18, 2021

The lender's digital lending platform - Yono (You Only Need One App) - has achieved significant growth during the current financial year. YONO which has over 34.5 million registered users, witnesses 9 million logins per day. Accelerating the digital agenda, SBI has opened over 1.5 million accounts through YONO in the quarter ended December 2020 with nearly 91% of YONO eligible savings bank customers migrated on YONO. In terms of digital lending, the bank disbursed a pre-approved personal loan (PAPL) worth Rs. 5300 crore via YONO in the same quarter. YONO is also a global name having tasted its success in international markets as well.

State Bank of India is the largest commercial bank in terms of assets, deposits, branches, customers, and employees. It is also the largest mortgage lender in the country. The home loan portfolio of the bank has crossed the milestone of ₹5 lakh crore. SBI commands over 34% market share in home loans and around 33% in the auto loans segment. The Bank has the largest network of more than 22,000 branches in India with an ATM / CDM network of nearly 58,000 and total BC outlets of over 71,000.





