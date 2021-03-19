'I think it is a phenomenal number': SBI Chairman on digital transactions

The lender's digital lending platform - Yono (You Only Need One App) - has achieved significant growth during the current financial year. YONO which has over 34.5 million registered users, witnesses 9 million logins per day. Accelerating the digital agenda, SBI has opened over 1.5 million accounts through YONO in the quarter ended December 2020 with nearly 91% of YONO eligible savings bank customers migrated on YONO. In terms of digital lending, the bank disbursed a pre-approved personal loan (PAPL) worth Rs. 5300 crore via YONO in the same quarter. YONO is also a global name having tasted its success in international markets as well.