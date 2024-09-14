Govt eyes audit regime, capital raising tweaks in Companies Act | Mint

Industry
Govt eyes audit regime, capital raising tweaks in Companies Act
Summary
- Bill on auditor independence norms, easier capital for bankrupt companies likely to be tabled.
The government has finalised changes in the Companies Act to make it easier for bankrupt companies to access capital and to strengthen the regulatory regime around statutory audits, according to three people informed about the development.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more