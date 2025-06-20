IBC’s weak spot: Slow, difficult recovery from dubious pre-bankruptcy deals
Such deals could include paying off a friendly creditor just before bankruptcy proceedings while ignoring others, moving assets to related parties or hiding them, selling assets for less than they’re worth, or taking loans on unfair or excessive terms.
New Delhi: Companies on the brink of collapse tend to do certain transactions that benefit the promoters or close partners but are detrimental to the organization and its creditors. While such ‘dubious transactions’ can later be set aside during bankruptcy proceedings by tribunals, getting the money back is proving an uphill task.