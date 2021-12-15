IBC working like a typical court, not enough benches in place: R K Bansal

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
It is is the basic question of the asset that's there in the system. Now the only thing where IBC faulted to some extent was -- not many benches; IBC started working as a typical court; and there are no good cases that are being referred to the IBC, Bansal said at 14th mint Annual Banking Conclave.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) has worked well so far but has erred to some extent in the way it works resembling a typical court where there are not enough benches in place, said RK Bansal, CEO, Edelweiss ARC.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) has worked well so far but has erred to some extent in the way it works resembling a typical court where there are not enough benches in place, said RK Bansal, CEO, Edelweiss ARC.
"It is is the basic question of the asset that's there in the system. Now the only thing where IBC faulted to some extent was -- not many benches; IBC started working as a typical court; and there are no good cases that are being referred to the IBC," Bansal said at 14th mint Annual Banking Conclave.
"It is is the basic question of the asset that's there in the system. Now the only thing where IBC faulted to some extent was -- not many benches; IBC started working as a typical court; and there are no good cases that are being referred to the IBC," Bansal said at 14th mint Annual Banking Conclave.
On the same issue of performance of IBC so far, Aniruddha Sen, Partner, Trilegal said: "There are some gaps with the IBC, but on paper, it's a good law. The biggest issue is the judicial system. The availability of tribunals and justices to apply the law correctly. There is a case for more. Overall, IBC is a case of good law but it has been frustrated by the fact that its novel, which is why I think it has led to slightly less than expected performance."
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!