IBC working like a typical court, not enough benches in place: R K Bansal

On the same issue of performance of IBC so far, Aniruddha Sen, Partner, Trilegal said: "There are some gaps with the IBC, but on paper, it's a good law. The biggest issue is the judicial system. The availability of tribunals and justices to apply the law correctly. There is a case for more. Overall, IBC is a case of good law but it has been frustrated by the fact that its novel, which is why I think it has led to slightly less than expected performance."