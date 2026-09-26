ICAI warns CAs: Plan ahead as 3-day bank strike overlaps with September 30 compliance deadlines

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has advised its members to complete advance planning for their assignments as banks across the country are scheduled to remain closed for a three-day strike from September 28 to 30.
In an advisory issued on Friday, the apex accounting body highlighted that the proposed bank strike comes at a time when several important statutory and regulatory compliance deadlines are approaching.
"Members may also suitably advise their clients to arrange and provide the requisite banking information and documents at the earliest, so as to avoid any last-minute difficulties and facilitate timely completion of the applicable compliances," it said in the advisory issued on Friday.
The strike period overlaps with the September 30 deadline for completing statutory and tax audits in several cases. It also coincides with the deadline for holding Annual General Meetings (AGMs) of companies whose applicable due dates fall on September 30.
Against this backdrop, ICAI has urged chartered accountants to make necessary arrangements in advance to avoid difficulties in accessing banking information during the strike period.
The institute has advised members to obtain all required bank-related information, documents and confirmations well ahead of the strike.
ICAI said advance planning would help chartered accountants complete their statutory and tax audit assignments and meet other regulatory requirements without being affected by the disruption in banking services.
The advisory is particularly relevant for audit professionals handling assignments where bank statements, confirmations and other financial information are required before statutory deadlines.
There are more than 1.5 lakh practising chartered accountants in India.
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