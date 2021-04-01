ICICI Bank and PhonePe partner to issue FASTag

“We are delighted to partner with PhonePe and NPCI to facilitate increased digital adoption of FASTag in the ecosystem. This collaboration enables millions of PhonePe customers to easily apply for a new FASTag and get it delivered free of cost at their doorstep. The association comes in handy, even for users, who are not customers of ICICI Bank, as it allows them to order and later recharge with the convenience of UPI. We believe that our latest tie-up with PhonePe will go a long way to make the availability of FASTag even more convenient, digital and frictionless." Sudipta Roy, Head - Unsecured Assets, ICICI Bank said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}