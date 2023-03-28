ICICI Bank bulk FD rates are effective from today with a maximum interest rate of 7.25%2 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 02:38 PM IST
The private sector lender ICICI Bank has revised its interest rates on bulk fixed deposits of more than ₹2 Cr to less than ₹5 Cr.
The private sector lender ICICI Bank has revised its interest rates on bulk fixed deposits of more than ₹2 Cr to less than ₹5 Cr. According to the bank's website, the updated bulk FD rates are in effect as of today, starting on March 28, 2023. With the adjustment, the bank is now providing interest rates on deposits with terms ranging from 7 days to 10 years that range from 4.75% to 6.75%. ICICI Bank is now giving a maximum interest rate of 7.25% on bulk fixed deposits with a deposit tenure of 1 year to 15 months.
